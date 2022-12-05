Android to roll out reading mode, digital car key-sharing features and more

The android smartphone and smartwatch users are going to get a new array of features soon. Android is going to roll out new accessibility tools and quality-of-life= updates for digital car keys, Google TV and watchOS.

According to reports, the Android users will soon have a reading mode on their smartphones. This will create a more accessible screen reading experience which would not be linked to specific apps. Howver, users will need to install an app from the Google play Store in order to use this Reading mode. With this, users can the latest adjustments related to display and audio options.

Android has reportedly also rolled out a new text-to speech feature with speed control with a selection of natural-sounding voices to choose from. The voice command support languages like Spanish, Italian, English and French.

The main highlight will be the update for the digital car key. The new digital car key will allow users to unlock, lock and start a compatible car by using their smartphones. The users can also share the digital key with their dear ones remotely.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, there will also be a Emoji Kitchen for Gboard and new style designs created by DabsMyla and Yao Cheng Design in the Google Photos collage editor for image customization and editing.

Meanwhile, Cybersecurity service provider MalwareBytes has warned Android users about some Google Play Store apps that are infected with viruses.

As per a blog post of the company, a set of malicious apps from developer Mobile apps Group are listed on Google Play and infected with Android/Trojan, HiddenAds, BTGTHB. The Cybersecurity provider has listed four such apps in the blog post. These four apps hide malware behavior for some time and eventually start opening phishing sites in Chrome.

The four apps bugged with trojan malware are given below:

Bluetooth Auto Connect

Bluetooth App Sender

Driver: Bluetooth, USB, Wi-Fi

Mobile Transfer: smart switch

These apps have reportedly been downloaded by more than one million users.

(Source: The Verge)