Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale starts for prime members: Check out the best deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale has started one day early for the Prime members. The sale has brought great deals on popular mobile phones, laptops, tablets, wearables, TVs, and other electronics.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will go live for everyone else from October 3 and will continue for a month. The e-retailer has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer the bank’s credit and debit card users with a 10 percent instant discount during the sale.

We have listed some of the best deals available on smartphones for Prime members only.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale – Best offers on mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Buy now at Rs 44,990)

Amazon Prime members can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at Rs 44,990 against its original price of Rs 86,000 during its Great Indian Festival sale this month. The smartphone is also available with an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,000. You can also get it with a no-cost EMI plan and HDFC Bank instant cashback offer.

The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 990 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM and sports a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

Apple iPhone 11 (Buy now at Rs 38,999)

Those who want to buy an Apple iPhone during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale can now get the 64GB variant of iPhone 11 for Rs 38,999. Which is the lowest priuce, the smartphone has ever been listed since it launched in India. In addition, prime members can get an instant discount of up to Rs 15,000 with the exchange offer on the iPhone 11. Prior to the sale, the Apple iPhone 11 is listed with a price of Rs 68,300. HDFC Bank card holders can avail another 10 percent instant discount on the purchase of iPhone 11.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Buy now at Rs 36,990)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has got a huge price cut and is down to its all-time low price of Rs 36,990 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G had a launch price of Rs 74,999. You can get an additional discount of up to Rs 15,000 with the bundled exchange offer.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup.

Apple iPhone XR (Buy now at Rs 32,999)

Another Apple iPhone is also getting an huge discount and is available with affordable price during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The smartphone is Apple iPhone XR which is now listed with a price of Rs 32,999 (original price- Rs 47,900) on Amazon.

The iPhone XR will be a good recommendation for those who want to get an iOS device in the price category of Rs 30,000. Amazon is also giving a bundled exchange offer worth up to Rs 15,000 on the iPhone XR.

iQoo Z3 5G (Buy now at Rs 17,990)

Vivo sub-brand iQoo’s Z3 5G price down to Rs 17,990 from its launch price of Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The phone is available with 9 months of no-cost EMI offer, free screen replacement coverage for six months, and a bundled exchange offer. The affordable smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 768G SoC, and comes with 55W FlashCharge support.

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Buy now at Rs 16,499)

Xiaomi’s affordable smartphone, Redmi Note 10 Pro has become more cheaper and is available at a discounted price of Rs 16,499 during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The smartphone was priced at Rs 19,999 on Amazon prior to the sale.

The bundled exchange offer can sweeten the deal further with another Rs 15,000 (maximum) discount. Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 732G, supported by 6GB of RAM.