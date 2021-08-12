World Elephant Day celebrated at Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar: Photos

Bhubaneswar: World Elephant Day was celebrated at Nandankanan Zoological Park in the capital city of Odisha on Thursday. In the wake of Covid pandemic the day was observed as a low key affair.

On this occasion elephants were fed with special food and fruits, Mahouts were felicitated and competitions were held. Among the competitions were on spot quiz, offline slogan writing by visitors. Also, offline signature campaign was held.

World Elephant Day is an international annual event celebrated on August 12 since 2012. It is dedicated to the protection and preservation of elephants across the globe.