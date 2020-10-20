Video of little girl explaining why she hit her brother breaking the internet
Pic Credit: Twitter/ Rahsheem

Video of little girl explaining why she hit her brother breaking the internet; Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

The relationship between brother and sister is one of the most beautiful things in the world. Apart from experiencing such relationship by yourself in your own lives you might have come across such bonding of others. One such video showing the depth of love and fight between a little girl and her brother is now breaking the interment.

A Twitter user named Rahsheem has shared the video. “Malachi stressing homegirl out (sic),” he has captioned the video.

“Mama, don’t whoop me okay!,” says the girl in the 53-second viral video. She goes on to explain why she beat on her brother.

Watch the video:

The video, which has garnered over 66.6k views so fare, has amused the social media users including former basketball player Rex Chapman. Several of them have given hilarious comments as well.

Here are some of the comments:

You might also like
State

Watch: Blind tuition teacher from Odisha seeks financial aid from Govt

State

Puri swargadwar sanitised after admin lifts cremation restrictions

State

Bhubaneswar reports 229 new Covid-19 cases, Tally mounts to 27,670

Nation

PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation At 6 PM Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.