Video of little girl explaining why she hit her brother breaking the internet; Watch

The relationship between brother and sister is one of the most beautiful things in the world. Apart from experiencing such relationship by yourself in your own lives you might have come across such bonding of others. One such video showing the depth of love and fight between a little girl and her brother is now breaking the interment.

A Twitter user named Rahsheem has shared the video. “Malachi stressing homegirl out (sic),” he has captioned the video.

“Mama, don’t whoop me okay!,” says the girl in the 53-second viral video. She goes on to explain why she beat on her brother.

Watch the video:

The video, which has garnered over 66.6k views so fare, has amused the social media users including former basketball player Rex Chapman. Several of them have given hilarious comments as well.

Here are some of the comments: