Tokyo 2020: 2 Odia Players In Indian Men’s Hockey Team

Bhubaneswar: Two players from Odisha, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas have bagged spots in the 16-member team for Tokyo Olympics 2020 Indian Men’s Hockey.

Hockey India on Friday announced the Indian men’s hockey team which will take place from 23rd July to 5th August in Tokyo.

The Indian Men’s Team are grouped in Pool A along with reigning Olympic Champions Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and hosts Japan.

The team also includes Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal, Surendra Kumar, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhay and Mandeep Singh.

Yesterday, Deep Grace Ekka was selected in the Indian Women’s team as the only Odia player for the mega competition.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated all the two selected players through Twitter by quoting Congratulate Odisha hockey players, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas for making it to the 16 member Indian Men’s Hockey Team for Tokyo 2020. May the team bring laurels for the country. Best Wishes. #OdishaForHockey