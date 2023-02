Balasore: In a shocking incident, a sub-collector was allegedly thrashed by sand mining mafia in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday.

The incident has been reported from Sahadevkhunta Police limits area. The official driver of the sub-collector was also attacked and injured said reliable reports.

It is worth mentioning that, both the sub-collector and the driver have been admitted to the Balasore district headquarter hospital (DHH).

Further details awaited.