STF confiscates drug peddler Siba Prasad Das’s property worth Rs 74 Lakh

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch has confiscated drug peddler Rs 73.75 lakh worth properties involved in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance (NDPS) cases.

Under the provision of chapter V A of NDPS Act (Section A- Z) there is a provision of seizing and forfeiture of ill-gotten property (illegally acquired property from Narcotics business in last six years).

During the investigation of a case, properties worth around Rs 74 lakhs, acquired by the main accused/ trafficker Shiba Prasad Das alias Shibu of Mundia Sahi village under Jatni police station of Khurda district out of illegal contraband brown sugar business was identified and seized by STF.

Competent Authority and Administrator of NDPS Act, Kolkata (aquasi-judicial authority under NDPS Act) were requested for forfeiture of the illegally acquired property by the accused/trafficker.A detailed proposal for confirmation of seizure/ forfeiture of the properties earned out of contraband drugs business was sent to the office of Competent Authority, Kolkota as per provision of Sec. 68 (F) NDPS Act, 1985.

After hearing STF and accused parties, the competent authority has approved the forfeiture of the seized properties of the

accused worth of around Rs 73.75 lakhs on 19.01.2024.

On January 25, 2022 3.1 KG brown sugar , 03 sophisticated Pistols, O7 Magazines, 43 rounds of Ammunition and Cash of Rs. 65,32,000/(Rupees Sixty Five Lakhs Thirty Two Thousand) and other incriminating materials like cash and bank deposits were seized.

Worth mentioning, that seven accused/traffickers had been arrested in this case. Investigation of this case is still continuing.