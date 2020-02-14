son kills father

Son kills father over family feud in Mayurbhanj

By KalingaTV Bureau
Baripada: In a shocking incident, a youth hacked his father to death over family feud in Rangajam village under Rasagovindpur village in Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Ravan Soren.

A verbal duel erupted between Ravan and his son Ramesh Soren this morning over a certain issue and later escalated into a heated argument. In a fit of rage subsequently, Ramesh took out an axe and attacked his father mercilessly to kills him on the spot.

Following an intimation, Rasagovindpur Police rushed to the spot and took the accused son into custody.

The body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is underway into the case.

