Shocking! Robber steals police patrolling van in Rayagada

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, a robber has reportedly stolen a Police patrolling van and was later arrested here in Odisha today.

The accused has been identified as Rudra Siba a resident of Etida village in the Godavari district of Andra Pradesh.

According to reports, Rudra had stolen the police patrolling van. After having knowledge about the theft, the police initiated a strict search operation.

Later the police located the stolen van at Parvatipuram in Andra Pradesh. In the meantime, the Andra police managed to nab Rudra from the spot.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter to find out under what circumstances Rudra had stole the police patrolling vehicle.