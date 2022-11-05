Shocking! Robber steals police patrolling van in Rayagada

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
Shocking! Robber steals police patrolling van in Rayagada
Representational Image

Rayagada: In a shocking incident, a robber has reportedly stolen a Police patrolling van and was later arrested here in Odisha today.

The accused has been identified as Rudra Siba a resident of Etida village in the Godavari district of Andra Pradesh.

According to reports, Rudra had stolen the police patrolling van.  After having knowledge about the theft, the police initiated a strict search operation.

Later the police located the stolen van at Parvatipuram in Andra Pradesh. In the meantime, the Andra police managed to nab Rudra from the spot.

The police have initiated a probe into the matter to find out under what circumstances Rudra had stole the police patrolling vehicle.

You might also like
State

Veterinary doctor from Nuapada district in Vigilance net

State

Odisha: 40 Students of World Skill Centre Meets CM Naveen Patnaik

State

Sister dead, brother critical as truck hits bike in Jajpur

State

Cuttack eyes to enter Guinness world record for crafting 10k paper boats in 15 mins

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.