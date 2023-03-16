Self-immolation bid in front of Tehsil office in Nuapada

Nuapada: In a shocking incident, a man attempted self-immolation in front of the Nuapada Tehsil office on Thursday, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the self-immolation bid took place in front of Tehsil office in Nuapada over land-related problems.

The man allegedly poured kerosene over himself and lit himself up. He is critical and has now been admitted to Burla Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

Further details awaited in this matter.