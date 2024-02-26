The news is by your side.

Scuffle between Congress workers and police in Bhubaneswar

By Sudeshna Panda
Bhubaneswar: A scuffle broke out between Congress workers and police in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Monday.

According  to reports,  the scuffle reportedly broke out between Congress workers and police after the cops tried to stop their rally.

It is worth mentioning here that, the scuffle broke out between the congress workers and the police as they took out a rally from the party headquarters to gherao Lok Seva Bhawan.

The police stopped them mid-way, it is when the scuffle ensued. Detailed reports awaited in this regard. (THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY)

