Puri Heritage Corridor Project gets NOC from NMA to construct public toilets

Puri: The Shree Mandira Parikrama (Puri heritage corridor) Project has finally got the no objection certificate (NOC) from the National Monuments Authority (NMA) to construct toilets for men and women in the prohibited areas.

As per the NMA’s NOC, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has been permitted to construct toilets for men and women in prohibited areas. Besides, a cloakroom, shelter pavilion, toilets for the servitors and electrical room will be built. The NMA also has given permission to construct waiting halls for the visitors at a distance of 100 metres from the main temple

Additional cloakrooms and toilets for the servitors will also be constructed near the Paschim Dwar (West Gate) of Shri Jagannath Temple.

The NMA also has accepted the proposal of Odisha government to construct the reception centre in the regulated zone at a distance of 101.5 metres from Srimandira at a height limited to 7.5 metres as a G+1 structure. The NOC also has allowed for the renovation of the Mutts including the BadaChhata and Chhauni mutt. However, it has prohibited both extension and new construction.

However, keeping in view the safety, security and maintenance, the information centre, Donation cell, First Aid Centre, Police Service Centre and ATM will be constructed in the regulated area.