PM Modi Praises Odisha, Its Indomitable Spirit & CM Naveen In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Today, See Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the people of Odisha and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for efficiently managing cyclone Amphan crisis amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

He praised the indomitable spirit of the people of Odisha in his program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today. The PM further added,  “last week, I went to West Bengal & Odisha to take stock of situation after super cyclone Amphan hit the states.”

He added, “Cyclone destroyed many houses, trees & farmers suffered huge loss. The courage and will with which these people have faced cyclone is commendable.”

PM Modi also said, “In the pain of our labourers, we can witness the pain of the Eastern parts of the country. The very region which has the potential to be the country’s growth engine,whose workforce possesses the capability and might to take the country to greater heights.”

