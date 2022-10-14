Odisha: Series-loot in Badambadi area of Cuttack city

Cuttack: A series-loot has taken place in Badambadi area of Cuttack city in Odisha on Thursday evening, said reports.

According to reports, the series loot took place in the stretch between Khuntia Lane to Sani Temple Square. Loot has taken place from two shops situated in then lane.

Reports state that a passenger auto has also been stolen from the said area. A complaint has been lodged in this regard.

The Badambadi police is investigating into the matter, said reliable police sources. It is noteworthy that the same pattern of loot had taken place in New LIC Colony.

It is noteworthy, the Badambadi police has started investigation into the matter. It is examining all the CCTV footage in the above mentioned areas.

