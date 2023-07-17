Odisha school students walk to Collector’s office, demand appointment of teacher

Baripada: Five days after the students of Dudhiani Panchayat High School of Purunapani walked over 25 kilometres to press for their various demands at sub-collector office in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, students of another school in the same district walked to the Collector’s office over shortage of teachers.

According to reports, around 300 students of Subarnarekha Project High School on the outskirts of Baripada city started to walk to the district Collector’s office on Monday to press for their demand for teachers.

However, other officials including the Sub Collector and tehsildar stopped them midway and managed to convince them to return to the school.

As per the students’ allegation, there are only three teachers in the school where over 300 students are studying from Class I to X.

Along with their parents and the villagers, the students had taken up the teacher shortage issue with the district administration on several occasions. However, as no action was taken they were forced to walk to the Collector’s office to press their demand of appointment of teachers.