Odisha man throws acid at wife in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A woman was attacked with acid by her husband at Dhauli on the outskirts of the capital city of Odisha last evening.

The victim is said to be a resident of Mahalingapada under Nimapara polie limits of Puri district.

Report says, the couple had come to visit Dhauli last evening. There was heated argument between the two over some family fued. The accused husband lost control and threw acid at the woman leaving her injured.

On being informed, the police reached the spot, rescued the victim and admitted to Capital hospital for treatment. Later was shifted to SCB Medical and College in Cuttack for better treatment.

Later, the woman has been discharged from the hospital after preliminary treatment.

The two had done court marriage a year ago as their family members were against the relationship, reports said.