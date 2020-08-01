Obscene Photo Shared In School WhatsApp Group in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Headmaster of a government school allegedly posted an obscene picture in a WhatsApp group which has been created for online teaching during the lockdown period.

The accused has been identified as Dhirendranath Nayak.

According to sources, a Whatsapp Group was formed for the virtual classes during the lockdown period. However, a vulgar picture was shared in the group of class V by the headmaster on July 30.

A former corporator of the CMC levelled the allegation against Dhirendranath reportedly after knowing about incident.

Meanwhile, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani assured to take action against the accused teacher after getting a complaint . “We will probe the incident and find out the truth and stringent action will be taken against the teacher if a formal complaint is lodged,” he said.

