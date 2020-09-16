LIC recruitment 2020 for 5000 vacancies begins

LIC recruitment 2020 for 5000 vacancies begins; apply soon

By KalingaTV Bureau

The online application for 5000 posts of Insurance Representative in the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has begun. The interested and eligible candidates can apply on or before September 28.

The job seekers have been asked to go through the official notification before applying for the posts.

Here is the job detail:

Name and Number of posts:

Insurance Representative: 5000 posts

Last date to apply: 28.02.2021

Age Limit and Qualification: The applicant should not be less than 18-year-old and more than 45 year-old and they should have completed the SSC from a recognized institution or University.

Selection Process: The applicants will be selected based on their performance both in the Written Exam and Interview.

The candidates can click here to visit the official website.

The candidates can click here to go through the notification to get more details about the recruitment drive.

