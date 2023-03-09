Jail reforms matter in Orissa High Court

Cuttack: The Jail reforms matter has been heard in the Orissa High Court on Thursday. The Jail DG was present virtually during the hearing.

The Malkangiri jail is overcrowded, it has crossed the limit of the maximum number of prisoners said the available reports.

The jail department is taking steps to reduce overcrowding. The Jail Department through the Additional DG has informed about the same to the High Court.

Further detailed report awaited.