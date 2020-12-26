Jagannath Sena lodges Police complaint over visit of Suresh Mohapatra to Srimandira on Friday

Puri: Jagannath Sena has raised question against visit of new Chief Secretary of Odisha Suresh Mohapatra to Puri Srimandira on Friday. It was violation of the norms imposed by Srimandira administration, the outfit told. Jagannath Sena Convenor Priyadarshan Patnaik has reportedly filed a written complaint in this regard with Singhadwara Police in Puri of Odisha on Saturday.

Patnaik said that Suresh Mohapatra is the vice-chairman of the Jagannath Temple Managing Committee. On that basis he can go inside the temple. However, yesterday he visited the shrine after getting nominated as the Chief Secretary of Odisha which is violation of the SOP. Hence the outfit has sought action against Mahapatra for violation of this SOP.

Srimandira was opened on December 23 for the servitors and their families to visit the temple for the first three days followed by Puri residents and then general public. However, the new CS has violated this rule by visiting the temple on Friday, Patnaik argued.

Yesterday, Lieutenant General Harinder Singh had visited Puri. However, obeying the restrictions imposed, he paid his obeisance from out of the temple and returned. If such a biggie can obey the rule why not Mahapatra, argued Jagannath Sena.