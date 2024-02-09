Illegal feticide in Cuttack, raids conducted by Odisha health department

Cuttack: There have been reports of an illegal feticide in Cuttack and illegal determination of sex of the fetus center, said reliable reports on Friday. The Health and Family Welfare Department has conducted the raid.

The raids have been conducted in a clinic in Friends Colony area on the Bajrakabati road in Cuttack city. Several machines have been seized and a doctor has been detained in this matter. He is being questioned.

Recently in September 13, 2023 raid were conducted on an illegal determination of sex of the fetus center in Cuttack said reliable reports. According to reports, the center was being run in Badambadi area of Cuttack city in Odisha.

The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha got a tip-off on the illegal feticide in Cuttack and conducted a raid in three places simultaneously, said reliable reports.

The illegal clinic was being run from a house in Badambadi area of Cuttack. The center was allegedly helping people determine the gender of the unborn child (fetus). There are allegations that feticides was also being done. A number of equipment that help in gender determination of fetus were also confiscated in the raid.

It is further worth mentioning that the doctor who was running this illegal center has been detained by the Health and Family Welfare Department and police raid team.

Furthermore according to the laws of India determination of sex of the fetus is illegal. The parliament has enacted the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 to prevent determination of sex of fetus before birth.

This was done to help reduce the number of female feticides in India and to help better the sex ratio in the country.