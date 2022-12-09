Husband dies trying to protect house from miscreants, wife critical

Salepur: In an appalling event,a group of miscreants forcefully entered a house to loot it and attacked the owners. The man succumbed to the injuries he sustained while trying to defend their home.

According to sources, the husband succumbed to his injuries, while the wife was critically injured. The miscreants had locked the two kids present in another room.

The miscreants had apparently entered the house all of a sudden very late at night. There were four of them. At the time of the incident, along with husband and wife, their kids, as well as the couple’s parents were also present in the house.

As per the information received, the incident happened yesterday late at night.

After receiving information regarding the happening, Nemalo police reached the place of incident and began their investigation. The miscreants have managed to steal gold jewellery worth lakhs of rupees.

Meanwhile, the wife, Kanaklata who was critically injured has been admitted into a private hospital by her family members.