The NHPC Limited has issued a notification for the recruitment of 51 posts. These posts include the post of electricians, fitters, welders, mechanics, and apprentices in fireman trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by 1 February.

Tenth pass candidates can also apply for these apprentice posts. Along with tenth, candidates should have ITI degree in respective trends. The age limit of the candidates should be between 18 years to 30 years. For detailed information, the candidate must see the official website (link given below).

According to the notification, the 10th pass students with and ITI in related trade can apply for the posts of Electrician / Fitter / Welder / Mechanic posts. However, ITI or diploma is sought for firemen.

Candidates can click here to read the official notification.

The interested candidates can click here to apply online.