Baripada: A group of people lynched a man accusing him of stealing a goat in in Palabani Chancha area under Baripada Town Police limits in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Abhi Kalandi of the same locality in Baripada town.

According to reports, the locals caught Kalandi while he was allegedly lifting the goat in in Palabani Chancha area in the town. They beat him black and blue till he fell unconscious.

Kalandi succumbed to his injuries after he was repeatedly beaten by the people. Later, his body was thrown near the railway track.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it to the District Headquarter Hospital here for autopsy test.

Police also detained two persons in this connection. Further investigation is underway, police said.