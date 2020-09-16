Many such features have been made available on instant messaging app WhatsApp, which have proved to be beneficial for users. At the same time, no such feature has been introduced so far, through which it can be found out whether the message was deleted by any person. Well, there is a secret way of knowing this, which we are going to tell you. Actually, there is an app through which if the message has been deleted, then you will be able to know what the message sent to you was. The name of this app is WhatsRemoved +.

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

To read the deleted messages in WhatsApp chat, you must have Android smartphone. If you are an Android smartphone user, by following these steps, you can easily read the deleted message-

First download the WhatsRemoved + app from the Google Play Store in your phone.

Once downloaded, give the app all the access to which it is seeking permission.

After giving permission, go back to the app.

Now you will be asked about the apps, whose notifications you want to save or check changes made in the app.

Select WhatsApp from the list of applications.

On the next screen, tap Allow and select Yes, Save Files. After doing this, the settings of the app will be completed and it will be ready for use.

After this, along with all the notifications coming on WhatsApp, you will also get deleted messages saved here.

To see the deleted message, all you have to do is open this app and select WhatsApp in the top bar.

Know the app first

WhatsRemoved + is listed on the Google Play Store. This third party app has been developed by Development Colors. This app is rated 4.3 out of 5 on the Play Store. This app has been rated by 1,08,523 people. So far it has been downloaded by 5 million or more than 50 lakh people.

Important thing to keep in mind

WhatsRemoved + is a third party app. This app can be used to read deleted messages because no such feature is available in WhatsApp. It is important to know here that this is a third party app and it also accesses the OTP and bank balance details coming in the phone. It is possible that this app sells your data to another third party app. In such a situation, if you use this app, then there will be a constant threat over your data. In such a situation, it would be better that you use this app only when you really need to see the deleted message.

