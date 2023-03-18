Couple tried to frame landlord to get a house in Odisha, Arrested

Bhubaneswar: A couple tried to defraud a two-storied building in the capital city Bhubaneswar by framing the landlord for false registry records and sexual harassment case. The couple has been arrested by police after their true colours were found after investigation.

Chandrasekharpur police arrested the couple and forwarded them to court. Later they were sent to Jharpada Divisional Jail.

The arrested couple has been identified as Sonata Das and Sandeep Prasad. Sonata took the ground floor of Suman Mishra on rent in Chandrasekharpur area in 2017. She used to pay Rs 40000 monthly rent for the house. She then requested Suman to took the upper floor on rent too for an institutional purpose.

Sonata and Sandeep made a contract for this. However, they mentioned the sale of the house in the contract hiddenly. While the landlord was unaware about this, they made a fake rotary sign the contract.

After a few days, Suman and her husband asked them to get the house registered as they did not pay the rent. However, instead of paying rent, Sonata filed a sexual harassment case against Suman’s husband in police station.

So, the Chandrashekharpur police advised both parties to go to court. So Suman approached the High Court regarding this case. It was found that the notary’s signature on the contract was forged when the contract was verified.

Later, the police arrested the couple on the orders of the court. The cheating couple already has two fraud charges filed against them in the Naples police station. They harass the landlords by blackmailing them for the house rent.