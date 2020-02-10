Bus truck accident
Representational image

Bus, truck collide in Odisha’s Sambalpur ; Several injured

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 93

Bhubaneswar: At least five persons sustained severe injuries as a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck near Lambakheta under Charmal police limits in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Monday.

The injured persons were rushed to Burla hospital.

Sources said, the private-run bus was travelling to Sambalpur from Angul when the mishap took place.

Meanwhile, on being informed police reached the spot and began investigation into the matter.

(More details awaited)

 

