Bumper recruitment of teachers in Army Public School; Apply online soon today

If you want to become a teacher, Army Public School is giving you a great opportunity. There are about eight thousand posts of teachers in a total of 137 army public schools across the country. Now the last date for application for recruitment to the posts of teachers in these schools is today i.e. October 20, 2020. The process of application for this had started from October 1, 2020.

From the dates required for this job to the necessary educational qualifications and all other information, you can see below.

Important dates

Starting date of application / registration: October 1, 2020

Last date for application / registration: October 20, 2020

Date of issue of online admit card: November 4, 2020 (changes may be made)

Exam Date: 21 and 22 November 2020

Result release date: December 2, 2020 (changes may be made)

Educational qualifications have also been prescribed for different positions of teachers in Army Public Schools. Information about key qualifications is given here. For further information, see the notification (link given below).

PGT – Post graduation and B.Ed with at least 50% marks.

TGT – Graduation with minimum 50% marks and B.Ed required.

PRT – Graduation with minimum 50% marks and B.Ed. / two-year diploma required.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts of teachers through the Army Welfare Education Society’s official site www.awesindia.com on or before 05 pm of October 20, 2020.

Application fee: Rs 500

Selection Procedure:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online screening test, interview and evaluation of teaching skills.

The total number of posts of teachers will be appointed here, information has not been given yet. It has been told that the complete information about the vacant posts will be released by various Army public schools along with the schedule of interview and evaluation examination.

