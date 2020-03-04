Brown sugar seized in Khordha

Brown sugar worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Odisha’s Khordha ; One held

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 55

Khordha: Crime branch STF arrested a drug peddler with 305 gram brown sugar worth around Rs 30 lakh near the Jail road here in Odisha on Wednesday.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Priyabrata Das.

Related News

Madhusudan Law College in Cuttack gets university status

Coronavirus: CBSE Class 10 & 12 examinees can carry…

Puri Srimandir To Become Plastic-Free From April 1

Man shot at Jungle View Restaurant in Odisha’s…

However, two of his ally managed to escape from the spot.

As many as 27 drug peddlers were arrested in last two months in different parts of the state while brown sugar worth around 1.5 crore was seized from their possession, police said.

You might also like
State

Madhusudan Law College in Cuttack gets university status

State

Coronavirus: CBSE Class 10 & 12 examinees can carry masks, sanitisers to exam…

State

Puri Srimandir To Become Plastic-Free From April 1

State

Man shot at Jungle View Restaurant in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.