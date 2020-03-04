Khordha: Crime branch STF arrested a drug peddler with 305 gram brown sugar worth around Rs 30 lakh near the Jail road here in Odisha on Wednesday.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Priyabrata Das.

However, two of his ally managed to escape from the spot.

As many as 27 drug peddlers were arrested in last two months in different parts of the state while brown sugar worth around 1.5 crore was seized from their possession, police said.