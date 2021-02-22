Bhubaneswar: Dozens of makeshift shops that had mushroomed in Baramunda area posing obstacles for swift plying of vehicles in the bus-stand was demolished by the BMC.

The demolition was part of BMC’s plan to renovate Baramunda bus-stand. The Naveen Patnaik government has sanctioned Rs 180 crore for the bus-stand renovation work.

Reports said the BMC and BDA officials had earlier announced about the demolition of the illegal encroachments. However, many vendors did not pay heed to the warning.

The shops were squeezing the bus-stand space. Buses had no enough space to ply that often led to accidents in the area. Among the shops demolished were eateries, fruit stalls and those selling fancy items.