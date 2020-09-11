whip by bjd
File Photo

BJD Odisha Issues Whip To MPs To Be Present In Rajya Sabha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs today.  The party has requested all its MPs to be present in the Upper House on September 14.

“All Biju Janata Dal Members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important Legislative Business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on September 14, 2020,” Dr Sasmit Patra, Chief Whip, Biju Janata Dal (Rajya Sabha) said.

“All Members of Biju Janata Dal in Rajya Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on September 14, 2020,” he added.

The election for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Upper House is slated to take place on September 14, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Related News

A Man From Odisha Creates Art In Bamboo, Read On

Ganja Worth 11 lakh Seized From Shop On Bhubaneswar…

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case, Phone Conversation Of OTV…

Skill Test For Driving License To Start From Sep 18 In…

Today is the last date for filing nomination till 12 noon. JD-U member Harivansh has been fielded as the NDA nominee for the post.

The BJP has also issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs for September 14. The ruling party has already started consultations to seek support for the NDA candidate. Sources said efforts are also being made for consensus so that there is a unanimous election to the post.

The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from September 14 and conclude on October 1, without any day off.

(ANI)

You might also like
State

A Man From Odisha Creates Art In Bamboo, Read On

State

Ganja Worth 11 lakh Seized From Shop On Bhubaneswar Outskirts, One Held

State

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case, Phone Conversation Of OTV MD And Victim’s…

State

Death Toll In Odisha Crosses 600 Mark, 4 Succumb In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7