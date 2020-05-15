Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways has announced that it will issue waiting lists tickets for different classes for special trains being run from May 12.

Railways, however, said that the waiting list tickets will be issued subject to maximum limits only as it has fixed the waiting list limit for first AC and executive class at 20, while for second AC, the limit is set at 59.

Likewise, for the third AC and AC chair car, the waiting list limit is set at 100 and for the sleeper class it is 200.

According to reports, the changes will be applicable from May 22. Booking for the same will commence from May 15.

The Ministry of Railways also clarified that there will be no reservation against cancellation or RAC tickets in these special trains.

There will be no Tatkal/Premium Tatkal quotas. Senior citizen, ladies and Divyangjans (HP) quota will be defined in accordance with the extant instructions, it said.

The refund rules like ticket cancellation before 24 hours of departure with a refund of 50 percent of fare and NIL refund within 24 hours of train departure will be discontinued and refund rule 2015 will be made applicable, the statement added.