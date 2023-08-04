Angul minor boy’s postmortem report is out, makes these shocking revelations

Angul: The postmortem report of the minor boy whose decomposed body was recovered from Angul forest is out. However, it has some shocking facts.

Speaking about the postmortem report, Angul Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra said that the victim’s limbs were not chopped off, but had decomposed and fallen off.

There is a single injury mark from the rope on the neck, due to which it is a suicide or murder not yet clear, he added.

He further said that samples of the minor boy have been sent for pathological examination.

It is to be noted here that one Gitanjali Bag, a traditional healer and priestess of the Maa Mangala temple, and her three sons including a minor boy was arrested for their alleged role in the case.

It is noted here that Sanjeev’s mother Basanti took him to Mangala Kothi to seek blessings as he was suffering from some ailments. She also had vowed to spend the night at the Mangala Kothi, a special room to worship Goddess Mangala. But shockingly, Sanjeev went missing in the next morning.

The family members lodged a missing complaint at Kiakata Police Station on July 24 after they could not trace him despite a frantic search for him. His body was discovered in Bareni forest near the Tusar village under Kiakta police of the district four days after his disappearance. The body was found mutilated, with no hands and legs.