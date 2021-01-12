AIIMS Bhubaneswar Awarded As Winner Under Kayakalp Award Program

Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar (AIIMS-Bhubaneswar) has been awarded as the winner under Kayakalp Award program on Tuesday.

The AIIMS Bhubaneswar informed about the achievement on its Twitter handle.

The AIIMS Bhubaneswar was declared the winner of Kayakalp Award program for Central Government Institutions under Category B by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan made the announcement in Delhi.

The hospital was adjudged as the best Central Government Hospital under the B category for cleanliness, sanitation, and infection control.

Meanwhile, Director of the Central Government Medical College and Hospital Gitanjali Batmanabane congratulated the staff for the achievement.

The Kayakalp Award Scheme was launched on May 15, 2015 as an extension of the Swachh Bharat Mission. It was launched with an aim to improve and promote the cleanliness, hygiene, waste management, and infection control practices in public health care facilities and incentivize the exemplary performing facilities.

The scheme is intended to encourage and incentivize Public Health Facilities (PHFs) in the country to demonstrate their commitment for cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control practices.