7th Pay Commission: These government employees will get back the salary cut! Know how much you will get

By KalingaTV Bureau

Service organizations have reportedly started agreeing to pay this pay cut. The salary cut is more likely to get the money back as elections are near, and the state government can meet this demand.

It is said that the amount due can also be refunded as PF money. The Finance Minister’s office said a clear decision has yet to be taken on it. With this decision, the government can provide relief to the employees in view of the upcoming elections.

The wage cut decision also applied to all state-owned enterprises, public sector undertaking, semi-government organizations, universities, etc. A commission is currently collecting evidence on wage revision of government employees and teachers. This report will likely be submitted in December. In that case, salary revision can be announced in the current financial year.

At the same time, amidst the Corona crisis, the Telangana government has passed an order to increase the salary of teachers in government teaching hospitals across the state. This demand, long overdue, has been met after four and a half years.

The government’s decision comes at a time when doctors at Gandhi Hospital threatened to go on strike on the issue and also agitated for a few days two months ago. With the new order, the salary of 2,866 faculty members in all teaching hospitals will be increased from 24% to 44%.

