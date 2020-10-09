7th Pay Commission: Major relief for family members of this government employees; Know more

Ministry of Defense has given great relief to the defense personnel. The Ministry has repealed the rule of minimum continuous service of seven years for getting enhanced Ordinary Family Pension (EOFP). This pension is given to the defense personnel in the event of their death.

In this regard, the Ministry of Defense has said that the requirement of 7 years of continuous qualification (to get EOFP) has been repealed from October 1, 2019. The statement of the Ministry states that an EOFP is 50% of the previous salary of the personnel and it is given for 10 years from the date of death of the personnel.

On the other hand, if the worker dies after leaving the job, retirement, leave or is invalid. Seven years from the date of death or till the time when Carmi is granted EOFP up to the age of 67 years whichever is earlier. According to the Ministry of Defense, if the employee has died within 10 years before October 1, 2019 before the end of 7 years of continuous service, then his family will now continue to receive enhanced Ordinary Family Pension.

Explain that due to the Corona crisis, the Central Employees and Pensioners are being hit directly by the Dearness Allowance (DA) deduction. The government had decided in April this year that the dearness allowance of employees and pensioners would not increase from January 2020 to June 2021.

