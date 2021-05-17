Bhubaneswar: As many as six employees of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) posted at Satyanagar crematorium have tested positive for the deadly Covid virus.

Two of them are said to be critical and the rest four are in isolation. Six more employees have been posted in their place.

BMC has immediately taken steps to speed up the employee appointment so that common people do not face any issues in cremation.

It is noteworthy that the number of Covid positives in Bhubaneswar is on the rise with each passing day.