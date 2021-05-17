6 BMC Employees Posted At Satyanagar Crematorium In Bhubaneswar Test Covid Positive

By WCE 2
bmc employees covid
Representational Image Credits: TNIE

Bhubaneswar: As many as six employees of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) posted at Satyanagar crematorium have tested positive for the deadly Covid virus.

Two of them are said to be critical and the rest four are in isolation. Six more employees have been posted in their place.

BMC has immediately taken steps to speed up the employee appointment so that common people do not face any issues in cremation.

It is noteworthy that the number of Covid positives in Bhubaneswar is on the rise with each passing day.

You might also like
State

Covid Crisis India: Odisha Supplies Oxygen To States In Need

State

Covid Odisha: People Protest In Front Of SCB Hospital, Cuttack

State

Famous Music Director Of Odisha Amarendra Mohanty Succumbs To Covid

State

468 Lts Of Liquor, Cash Seized In Cuttack Of Odisha, 1 Arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.