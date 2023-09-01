5T Secretary continues Jajpur district visit on the third day

Bhubaneswar: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM (5T) V.K. Pandian visited Jajpur District to review the progress of various developmental works in the district and redressal of public grievances.

He visited Maa Biraja Temple in Jajpur where he interacted with Sebayats, Trustee Members and general public for development of Temple. He reviewed the progress of the ongoing project to develop the temple and provide better facilities for the devotees.

Later on, he visited Mission Shakti café nearby and appreciated their initiative. He also visited the Mission Shakti District federation office abs interacted with the members. He emphasized that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has high priority for women empowerment and assured all support from the government.

Pandian visited the ongoing medical college project site at Jajpur. The project is progressing as per schedule and will be operationalised in next academic year. The academic block will be ready shortly for the inspection of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The Secretary (5T) reviewed the progress of ongoing Mega Piped Water Supply Projects at a cost of Rs. 637 Cr in Bari, Korei, Sukinda and Danagadi Block. These projects will provide water supply to the households across all the blocks. The projects will be operationalized in phases from February 2024 onwards. He directed the officials concerned to ensure timely completion and quality of services.

Pandian also reviewed the progress of Mega Lift Irrigation Projects at a cost of Rs 287 Crores. These projects will be completed by December 2023. He asked the officials concerned to ensure adherence to project timelines.

During the day, he participated in the Public Grievance Meetings in Korei, Bari and Sukinda. He interacted with the public regarding their grievances. He said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik gives top priority towards citizen grievances and assured early resolution of the petitions submitted.

Pandian also reviewed the progress of other major ongoing projects in the district such as the Trauma Care Centre at a cost of Rs 101 Crores at Panikoili, High-Level bridge over Tantighai river on Chhatumari Bandhamunda Road at a cost of Rs 53 Cr and Development of Green Belt in Sukinda & Danagadi Mining area at a cost of 54 Cr. He instructed for early completion of these projects adhering to the principles of 5T.

He also reviewed the progress of major Roads in the district: Construction of Flood Resilience Road of Baruan-Bari-Kalamatia Road under SDMF at a cost of Rs 124 Cr, From 3A Embankment Sarasada, Salaba via Bandolo to Barundei Makundapur Road and PK Mahavidyalaya Barundei to Tarakote Purbakote RD Road (Mining Road) at a cost of Rs 56 Cr, Improvement of Road from Prathamakhandi Sadamba to Aruala at a cost of Rs 51 Cr, Improvement of Road from 19 ABC Bari Mount to Bidrupa under Bari Block at a cost of Rs 30 Cr, Improvement of all Earthen roads to Paver Roads in Vyasanagar Municipality at a cost of Rs 27 Cr, Improvement of Road from NH-16 to Ataalpur at a cost of Rs 15 Cr, Improvement to Korei Barundei Road at a cost of Rs 13 Cr, Improvement of Expressway to Uchhabali Road via Bangarkota at a cost of Rs 15 Cr, Improvement of TTS Mulasar Road at a cost of Rs 10 Cr. He instructed concerned officials to ensure timely completion of these projects.

Special Secretary to CM, R. Vineel Krishna, Ashish Singh IG, Chakravarti Singh Rathore, Collector & DM, Jajpur, Vinit Agrawal, SP Jajpur and other district level officials accompanied him during the visit.