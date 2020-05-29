12 more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Nuapada; District tally rises to 26

Nuapada: As many as 12 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Nuapada on Friday, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 26.

Among the fresh cases, 11 persons recently returned from Mumbai and one from Hyderabad, official sources said adding that all of them were staying in a quarantine centre in the district.

All the patients will be shifted to designated COVID hospitals for their treatment, Officials said.

The district has been witnessing a rise in return of migrant workers. As many as 7,402 migrants have returned to the district as on Thursday.