Yuvraj Singh Celebrates 21st Anniversary of India’s Epic NatWest Trophy Win

New Delhi: India’s cricketing legend Yuvraj Singh took to Instagram to celebrate the 21st anniversary of India’s historic victory against England in the final of the NatWest Trophy 2002. Yuvraj shared images from the match and expressed his pride in ensuring that the Indian tricolour flew high at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground.

The match, which was part of a tri-series between India, England, and Sri Lanka, witnessed a thrilling chase by India, led by the partnership of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif.

Chasing a formidable target of 326 runs, India found themselves in trouble with a collapsing middle order. However, the duo of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif came to the rescue, forming a crucial 120-run partnership in just 106 balls. Yuvraj’s innings of 69 off 63 balls played a vital role in steering India out of trouble.

After his dismissal in the 42nd over, Kaif continued the fight alongside the lower-order batsmen, eventually scoring an unbeaten 59 runs to secure a memorable victory for India with just 3 balls and 2 wickets remaining.

Reflecting on the match, Yuvraj acknowledged the efforts of his teammates and particularly praised Mohammad Kaif for his significant contribution. Yuvraj’s post on Twitter captured the essence of the thrilling encounter, stating that the match should have been called “NaTEST” instead of NatWest because it tested the Indian team on multiple levels.

#Throwback to this memorable day when we ensured our tricolour flies high with pride 🇮🇳 This encounter should have been called NaTEST instead of Natwest coz it “tested” us at so many levels! 🤪😅 The victory won’t have been possible without the efforts of all teammates,… pic.twitter.com/b7rrc1DlPQ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 13, 2023

This victory in the NatWest Trophy final held great significance for Indian cricket, as it showcased the emergence of several future stars and instilled a belief within the team that they could rely on their young talents. Sourav Ganguly, the captain during that period, admitted that he had doubted India’s chances of winning the final.

However, the remarkable performances of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif changed the course of the match and paved the way for further successes in subsequent tournaments, such as the Champions Trophy in South Africa.

Ganguly’s candid admission highlighted the pivotal role played by Yuvraj and Kaif, not only in the NatWest Trophy final but also in other crucial games that followed. The triumph against England in 2002 remains etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans and is regarded as a turning point in the team’s journey towards greater achievements.