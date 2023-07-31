Suryakumar Yadav’s struggles in ODI format raise concerns ahead of World Cup 2023

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav’s journey in international cricket has been a tale of contrasting fortunes between T20Is and ODIs. The explosive batsman has been a force to reckon with in T20Is, amassing 1,675 runs at an impressive average of 46.52. However, in the 50-over format, Yadav has struggled to find his rhythm, scoring only 476 runs in 25 matches at a disappointing average of 23.8.

In the recent home series against Australia and New Zealand, Yadav’s struggles were apparent, managing a mere 68 runs in eight ODIs with an average below 10. The 31-year-old’s propensity for aggressive shots early in his innings has led to frequent dismissals, raising questions about his adaptability to the demands of ODIs.

Yadav’s success in T20Is can be attributed to his fearless approach and ability to attack from the start, often setting the tone for India’s batting. However, the mechanics of the game change significantly in ODIs, requiring greater patience, pacing, and teamwork. Adjusting his game to stay at the crease for longer periods while maintaining a healthy strike rate is crucial for his ODI success.

The experimentation with his batting position by the team management, slotting him from No. 3 to No. 7, has not aided Yadav’s cause either. India’s head coach, Rahul Dravid, defended Yadav’s performances, stating that he is still learning about one-day cricket, having played limited competitive cricket in the format.

With the ODI World Cup just two months away, time is running out for Yadav to cement his place in the middle order. The impending return of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul from injury poses further competition for limited spots. Moreover, Yadav’s failure to score an ODI fifty in the last 17 innings does not bode well for his case.