Sangeeta Phogat Claims Bronze Medal in Hungary Ranking Series

Budapest, Hungary: Indian wrestler Sangeeta Phogat secured a remarkable bronze medal in the 59kg category at the Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial Ranking Series wrestling championship. In a thrilling third-fourth place match on Saturday, she defeated Hungary’s Viktoria Borsos with a score of 6-2.

Sangeeta took an early lead with a well-executed takedown move. Although her Hungarian opponent managed to equalize the score at 2-2, the Indian wrestler launched a fierce counterattack. With lightning-fast movements and relentless determination, Sangeeta overwhelmed her adversary, securing victory and the bronze medal.

Having initially suffered a crushing defeat by fall to Jennifer Page Rogers of the United States, Sangeeta found redemption in the repechage rounds. In the third round, she showcased her skill and dominance by defeating American wrestler Brenda Olivia Reyna with a resounding score of 12-2, earning a win by technical superiority (VSU1). Sangeeta’s agile maneuvers allowed her to establish a 4-2 lead early on, ultimately securing the victory.

Sangeeta’s triumph in the third round propelled her into the semifinals, where she faced off against Poland’s Magdalena Urszula Gloder. Although she fought valiantly, Sangeeta fell short, losing the match 4-6 on points. However, she rebounded in the third-fourth place match, determined to claim a medal for her country.

The bronze medal victory is a significant achievement for Sangeeta Phogat, who is not only the wife of Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia but also the sister of Commonwealth Games gold medalist Geeta Phogat. Her exceptional performance and unwavering spirit have undoubtedly elevated her status in the world of wrestling.

As Sangeeta returns home, she can bask in the glory of her bronze medal, knowing that her indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication have once again brought pride to her nation