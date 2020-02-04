New Delhi: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has now added another feather to his cap as he on Tuesday became the first batsman to register 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy.

Jaffer achieved the milestone in the ongoing Ranji tie between Vidarbha and Kerala. Jaffer who started off with Mumbai in first-class cricket now plays for Vidarbha.

Before the start of the 2019-20, Jaffer had amassed 11,775 runs in the premier domestic tournament.

Jaffer made his debut in the domestic circuit in the 1996-97 season and has broken multiple records. He had become the first cricketer in the history of the tournament to go past 11,000 runs in 2018.

Featuring for India, Jaffer played 31 Tests, accumulating 1944 runs, averaging 34.10 and also hit five centuries and 11 half-centuries.

(IANS)