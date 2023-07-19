PV Sindhu announces Malaysian Hafiz Hashim as her new coach

Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhi announced Malaysian Mohammad Hafiz Hashim as her new coach on Tuesday.

Sports
By Jyotishree Kisan
PV Sindhu Malaysian new coach
Image Credit: Twitter/ @Pvsindhu1

Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhi announced Malaysian Mohammad Hafiz Hashim as her new coach on Tuesday, saying he has all the traits, including “pedigree” and “attacking instinct,” that she was looking for ahead of next year’s Olympics in Paris.

“After a long, drawn-out process, I am ecstatic to declare that I have chosen the incredible Hafiz Hashim as my coach,” she wrote as a caption to her photo with Hashim.

“Hafiz possesses all the traits I was seeking in a coach, including height, speed, and an attacking instinct. As a former all-England champion in 2003, he sure has the pedigree as well. Having coach Sidek as his old coach, just add this aura to him.”

“I extend a warm welcome aboard, Coach Hashim. Buckle up, folks, it’s going to be a hell of a journey with Captain Hafiz at the helm!” Sindhu added.

40-year-old Hafiz from Malaysia has emerged victorious in a series of prestigious badminton tournaments. The seasoned athlete was a vital member of the Malaysian team that secured the silver medal at the 2002 Thomas Cup, along with bronze medals at the 2002 and 2006 Asian Games. Furthermore, he conquered the men’s singles final at the 2010 Delhi tournament, solidifying his position as a badminton legend.

A 28-year-old from Hyderabad is making headlines with her exceptional badminton prowess. Despite parting ways with her Korean coach, Park Tae-Sang, in February, she managed to secure a bronze medal at the prestigious Tokyo Olympics, marking a significant milestone in her career.

