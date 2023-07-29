MS Dhoni recovering in Rehab from knee injury, informs wife Sakshi

New Delhi: Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, revealed that the former Indian captain is in the process of recovery. MSD is undergoing rehabilitation for his knee injury. The injury had plagued Dhoni during the ndian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

During a movie screening, a video of Sakshi providing insights into Dhoni’s condition surfaced on social media platforms. When questioned about her husband’s health, Sakshi confidently stated, “Mahi bhai is recovering; he is in rehab.”

Despite battling a severe knee injury, Dhoni’s commitment to the game and his team shone through during IPL 2023. The stalwart cricketer displayed unwavering determination and courage, which only added to his already illustrious legacy. In a stark contrast to most players who would have opted to sit out due to such an injury, Dhoni chose to step up to the crease, pushing through the pain with his eyes firmly set on victory.

In the aftermath of CSK’s triumphant fifth title win in the IPL, Dhoni humbly expressed his gratitude to the fans and admirers for their overwhelming love and support. He also hinted at the possibility of a future decision, suggesting it might be a gift from his side to the fans.

The 2023 IPL season will be etched in history as a testament to Dhoni’s resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the sport.