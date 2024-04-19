IPL 2024 match today: Lucknow Super Giants to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is all set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in today’s match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The match will be played at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow at 7.30 pm.

Five-time champions CSK are currently third on the points table with eight points from six games. On the other hand, LSG are fifth with three wins. The two teams have met three times in the tournament with both teams winning each and one match was washed out.

Yesterday, Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine runs in the match played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mohali.

Briefing about the score, Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. While batting first, Mumbai Indians made 192 runs by losing seven wickets. Of which, Suryakumar Yadav made 78 runs, while Rohit Sharma made 36 runs and Tilak Verma hit 34 runs (not out). From PBKS’ side Harshal Patel took three wickets, Sam Curran dropped two wickets and Kagiso Rabada took one wicket.

Chasing the target of 193 runs, Punjab Kings were able to make 183 runs losing all the wickets. Of which Ashutosh Sharma made 61 runs, while Shashank Singh made 41 runs and Harpreet Brar hit 21 runs. From MI’s side Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee took three wickets each, while Shreyas Gopal took one wicket.