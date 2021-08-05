India’s historic win, gets bronze in men’s hockey in Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: India’s first Olympic medal in hockey since they won the gold medal in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. Indian men’s hockey team on Thursday defeated Germany to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. They won an Olympic medal after a gap of 41 years.

India came back from a two-goal deficit to take a two-goal lead at the end of the third quarter. Germany reduced the deficit as in the q4 when it scored a goal from the penalty corner. Earlier at the half-time, Team India who were 1-3 down to equalising 3-3 level at the half-time break.

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals while Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, and Hardik Singh scored a goal apiece for India while for Germany Oruz, Furk, Nicolas Whellen, and Windfeder were on target.

In the opening group game, India men’s hockey team in Tokyo Olympics, defeating New Zealand 3-2 and then won over Germany (2-0), Spain (3-1), Argentina (3-1), and Japan (5-3) in the group matches. Barring the 7-1 defeat against Australia, and the 5-2 loss in the semifinal to the World Champions Belgium.