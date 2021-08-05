India’s historic win, gets bronze in men’s hockey in Tokyo Olympics

By WCE 1
india wins bronze

Tokyo: India’s first Olympic medal in hockey since they won the gold medal in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. Indian men’s hockey team on Thursday defeated Germany to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. They won an Olympic medal after a gap of 41 years.

Related News

Tokyo Olympics: India lose to Belgium in semifinals…

Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Satish Kumar loses to…

India came back from a two-goal deficit to take a two-goal lead at the end of the third quarter. Germany reduced the deficit as in the q4 when it scored a goal from the penalty corner. Earlier at the half-time, Team India who were 1-3 down to equalising 3-3 level at the half-time break.

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals while Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, and Hardik Singh scored a goal apiece for India while for Germany Oruz, Furk, Nicolas Whellen, and Windfeder were on target.

In the opening group game, India men’s hockey team in Tokyo Olympics, defeating New Zealand 3-2 and then won over Germany (2-0), Spain (3-1), Argentina (3-1), and Japan (5-3) in the group matches. Barring the 7-1 defeat against Australia, and the 5-2 loss in the semifinal to the World Champions Belgium.

You might also like
Sports

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya repeatedly bitten by opponent during match at Tokyo…

Sports

Eng vs India 1st Test: Shami ends Bairstow-Root stand, England 138/4 at tea

Sports

Tokyo Olympics Women’s hockey: India lose semifinal 1-2 to Argentina, to play…

Sports

T20 World Cup: India to face Pakistan on October 24 in UAE

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.