“Indian team has chances” says Mithali Raj on men’s team for upcoming ODI World Cup

Indore (MP) (ANI): Former Indian Women’s Cricket team captain Mithali Raj on September 11 backed the men’s team for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.

She said that the Indian team has chances of winning if it comes up with good preparation and gives its best in tough situations dealing with pressure.

Mithali said, “We always say that as the host team, we have an advantage of the conditions. But people also have high expectations from the host team.”

If the team enters the World Cup with good preparation and gives their best after dealing with pressure, then India has all the chances.”

Speaking on the upcoming Men’s World Cup 2023 and Asia Cup 2023, Indian Cricketer Shafali Verma on showed confidence in the Indian team victory.

Shafali Verma said, “The team looks very strong. All those who were missing owing to injuries are making a comeback.”

She further quipped, “So, I think Team India has become very strong. So, I think they will win.”

Cricketer Madan Lal agreed to Shafali and said, “More or less, the team is the same which all of us were expecting. But the only worrying point is the fitness level. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer had not played matches.

Playing in a big game like Asia Cup or World Cup is totally different, there is a lot going on. Your level of fitness has to be more than 100 percent. I hope they are fit…I was a little surprised about Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashwin is not there either,” Cricketer Madan Lal further added.

