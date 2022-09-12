Dinesh Karthik
‘Dreams do come true’: Dinesh Karthik elated with his inclusion in India’s T20 World Cup squad

New Delhi: After being selected in the India squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup squad in Australia, veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Monday shared a heartfelt message on social media.

Karthik, who made another India comeback with his stellar run in the IPL 2022, has been playing the role of a finisher for RCB and the national team. Given his impressive strike rate and finishing prowess, the All-India Senior Selection Committee on Monday picked the veteran cricketer in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup.

After the team announcement, Karthik expressed his happiness on Twitter and wrote, “Dreams do come true”.

The 37-year-old has also been added to the squad announced to play the home series against Australia and South Africa. He had earlier mentioned that the motivation to play for India remains as strong as ever.

“The bigger vision was to play for the country. I know there is a World Cup around the corner. I want to be part of that World Cup desperately and help India cross the line,” Karthik had said.

“It’s been a long time since India won a multi-nation tournament. I want to be that person who is helping India do that. For that, you need to prepare differently, you need to be aware of so many things and try to be that player where people stand up and notice you and say, ‘hey this guy is doing something special and I wanted to be that guy,” he added.

