OPSC issues notice for Assistant Director of Factories & Boilers recruitment, check details

Recruitment
Online applications are invited from the prospective candidates through the proforma application form. The links for online application and submission shall be available from January 25 to February 24.

A total of nine posts of Assistant Director of Factories & Boilers in the Group-A (JB) of Odisha Factories and Boilers Inspection Services Cadre under Labour & EDI Department will be recruited during this recruitment process.

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on the 1st August, 2023, i.e he/she must not have been born earlier than 2nd August, 1985 and not later than 1st August 2002.

A candidate should hold a degree in mechanical engineering of a recognised University or any qualification declared by the Union or State Public Service Commission as equivalent thereto and should have practical experience of at least 2 years in a workshop or manufacturing concern of good standing or in design, construction, operation or maintenance of boilers. The certificate should be obtained from the competent authority of the workshop or manufacturing concern, where the candidates gathered practical experience.

Candidates must apply online through the website of the OPSC. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily be rejected.

The selected candidate will be receiving a salary of Rs 56,100.

Click here to read the OPSC Assistant Director of Factories & Boilers recruitment 2023 notification.

